NH AG: Death of Salem woman under investigation

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the untimely death of a woman in Salem, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Wednesday.

New Hampshire State Police and the Salem Police Department are working in conjunction with MacDonald’s office.

The woman’s name was not made public.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)