SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman found dead in her Salem, New Hampshire home with her immobile son living inside likely passed away from a medical issue, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced.

The body of Florence Cotter, 87, was discovered on Aug. 15 in the home on Brookdale Road, which had a foul odor and an abundance of flies, MacDonald said.

Neighbors and friends said they hadn’t seen Cotter in more than a year and a half and that she lived in the home with her son, who is in his 60s.

A Romano’s Pizza delivery driver alerted police after the son, who is a regular customer, asked him to bring the food to a window instead of the door, Romano’s employee Jack Johnson said. He also allegedly noticed blood on the son’s shirt.

Authorities believed Cotter had been dead for awhile. Criminal activity is not suspected.

