NH AG: Estranged husband suspected in Wolfeboro double murder commits suicide

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - An estranged husband suspected of murdering his wife and her new boyfriend at a home in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, last month was found dead in his car after committing suicide on Halloween night, officials announced Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a single-family home on Lakeview Drive on Oct. 21 found Kris Dube and Kathleen Moran, both 36, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Dube was pronounced dead at the scene. Moran was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

In the days following the murders, authorities identified Kevin Moran, 41, Ossipee, as the suspect. An investigation revealed that Moran had been unhappy with his wife’s recent relationship with Dube and had threatened them both.

Moran later checked himself into a hospital, where he remained hospitalized until Tuesday, according to MacDonald’s office. Authorities say Moran was “aware that the homicide investigation had made significant progress and was focused on him as the suspect.”

On Wednesday night, Moran messaged family members before shooting and killing himself in a vehicle outside his home, officials said.

An autopsy on Thursday afternoon confirmed that Moran’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound and his manner of death was suicide.

Evidence, phone records, and interviews over the course of the investigation are said to have helped police link Moran to the deaths.

An investigation is ongoing.

