NH AG: Husband, wife dead after murder-suicide in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A husband and wife who were found dead in Hooksett on Thursday died in an apparent murder-suicide, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Friday.

Officers responding to a home on Post Road for the reported discovery of two bodies about 2:45 p.m. found 68-year-old Diane McLaughlin and 58-year-old Donald McLaughlin deceased from gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

A written will was also said to be sitting out in the room next to their bodies when officers arrived at the scene.

An autopsy found that the cause of Diane McLaughlin’s death was a gunshot wound to the head and determined her manner of death was a homicide. Donald McLaughlin’s death was said to be caused by a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was deemed a suicide.

Based on information provided by the medical examiner’s office, investigators said it appears Donald McLaughlin fatally shot his wife and then killed himself.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

