CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald has released the names of the Manchester police officers who were involved in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

Sgt. Mathew Barter, a 14-year veteran, and Officer Erik Slocum, a 7-year veteran, discharged their firearms during a confrontation on Lake Shore Road, according to a statement issued Monday by MacDonald’s Office.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

