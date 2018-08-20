DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths in Dover, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced.

The suspicious deaths of two adults were first reported Monday morning, MacDonald added.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)