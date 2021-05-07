PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the alleged conduct of the Plaistow police chief.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Sullivan confirmed that they are investigating Chief Douglas Mullin who has been accused of assaulting his own officers.

The head of the police union said the alleged attack happened inside the police department on April 28 when an officer brought a union representative into a meeting with the chief.

“The chief just got all agitated, started screaming and yelling, and tried to kick the union representative out of the office,” explained Jeffery Padellaro. “The chief was coming towards him. As the officer tried to get himself out of perceived harm’s way, the chief put hands on him. That’s what created the assault.”

The union sent a letter demanding an independent investigation to most town officials but, left the town manager out because they say he is close friends with the police chief.

The town’s administration was told to “step away” while Sullivan’s office investigates.

“We had asked they cease any investigation to preserve the integrity of our investigation,” he said.

Town officials refused to comment on the nature of the allegations writing, “The allegation is under investigation so currently there are no facts to be shared. Other than that the Board of Selectmen have no additional comments. “

Mullin also has not commented on the allegations.

He is not facing any charges at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

