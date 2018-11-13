NH AG investigating fatal shooting after cruisers collide while responding to scene

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A fatal shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire is under investigation after two police cruisers collided while responding to a call for shots fired Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area of Notre Dame Avenue around 6:30 p.m. crashed their cruisers into one another, according to Manchester police.

The officers were taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers soon arrived to the scene and found 24-year-old Dillon Schultz suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said.

He was transported to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead, MacDonald added.

An autopsy for Schultz is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

