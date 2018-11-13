NH AG investigating suspicious death after cruisers collide while responding to shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire is under investigation after two police cruisers collided while responding to reports of shots fired, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area of Notre Dame and Conant streets around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot crashed their cruisers into one another, according to Manchester police.

The officers were taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 20-year-old man involved in the shooting was also transported to a local hospital, according to police. His name and condition have not been released.

About four hours later, N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced that a suspicious death of an adult male, whose name has not been released, was under investigation in Manchester.

Manchester police and the DA’s office confirmed that these two incidents are related but did not provide additional details.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

