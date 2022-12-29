LITCHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - The chief of the Litchfield Police Department is facing a charge of official oppression, after allegedly sexually harassing a subordinate a year ago, according to officials.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Chief Benjamin Sargent, 43, on Thursday afternoon. Citing a criminal complaint, the AG’s office said the alleged incident happened between Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022. No further details on the case were given.

According to the AG’s office, the offense Sargent was charged over, official oppression, is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,200.

Sargent has already been released on a personal recognizance bail, according to the announcement, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 12, 2023.

Authorities said the matter was being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Joe M. Fincham II of the New Hampshire Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Unit, and had previously been investigated by the state’s department of justice.

