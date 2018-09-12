NH AG: Man wanted in fatal shooting arrested after several days on the run

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week was arrested Wednesday afternoon after spending several days on the run, officials said.

Paul Dimick, 26, was nabbed leaving a home in the area of East High and Malvern streets and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 32-year-old Justin Lee, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Officers responding to Hanover and Lincoln streets around 11 a.m. on Friday found Leee suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Elliott Hospital, where he later died.

Dimick fled the scene following the shooting and immediate search of the neighborhood proved unsuccessful.

An autopsy determined that Lee died of a single gunshot wound to the chest with the manner of death being a homicide.

Police say they received a tip, which ultimately led to Dimick’s arrest. They had been offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

He is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

