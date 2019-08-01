NH AG: Man who shot officer, barricaded himself inside home found dead

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who shot an officer and then barricaded himself inside a home in Weare, New Hampshire early Thursday morning was found dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic violence incident on Buckley Road around 1:40 a.m. encountered 43-year-old Jeffrey Clough-Garvin who fired a gun at the officers, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

At least one officer fired their gun in return before they retreated from the home, MacDonald added.

Officer William Paul Lewis suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

Clough-Garvin barricaded himself inside the house.

New Hampshire State Police and SWAT members responded to the scene and began negotiations, which proved unsuccessful.

SWAT members entered the house around 8:30 a.m. and found Clough-Garvin dead, according to MacDonald.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office is set to conduct an autopsy on Clough-Garvin on Friday.

The investigationg remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or may have talked to Clough-Garvin prior to Thursday is asked to call authorities at 603-628-8477.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

Two police cruisers surrounded by tape outside the Buckley Rd. home at the center of Weare, N.H. stand-off. Police say one officer shot in the arm, taken to the hospital, is now “in good spirits.” @7News pic.twitter.com/3sOWgF7sFq — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 1, 2019

Swat team leaves the home on Buckley Rd. in Weare, N.H. where suspect was barricaded this morning after an officer was shot in the arm. @NH_StatePolice say “threat has been mitigated.” @7News pic.twitter.com/vAjXOb4DcL — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)