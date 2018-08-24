NH AG: Officer-involved shooting Nashua was justified

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has determined that an officer-involved shooting in Nashua earlier this year was justified.

Nashua Police Officers James Ciulla, Guido Marchionda, and Kyle Crosson responded to a report of a suicidal man on Ledge Street about 10 p.m. on June 26 and found 29-year-old Justin Contreras holding a handgun in the foyer area of the house, according to police.

During the encounter, Ciulla said he fired three shots at Contreras, striking him twice — once in his lower right arm and once in his front torso.

Contreras was hospitalized for the wounds and survived.

In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said, “After a review of evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, the Attorney General has determined that Officer Ciulla’s shooting of Justin Contreras was a legally justified use of deadly force.”

Contreras is now facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

