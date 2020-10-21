NH AG releases name of officer involved in fatal shooting

THORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General released the identity of an officer that was involved in a shooting earlier this week.

Officer Matthew Yao, a three-year veteran of the force, shot Ethan Freeman, 37, in the area of 66 Four Wheel Drive, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and there is no threat to the public, MacDonald said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

