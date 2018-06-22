NH AG: Son accused of stabbing mother to death in NH before fleeing to Virginia

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) — A 21-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death in New Hampshire before fleeing to Virginia in May is expected to face a judge Friday, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced.

Phillip Nash is charged with knowing second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, 51-year-old Frances Nash of Chicester.

Frances Nash was reported missing on May 19 and later found dead on May 21 in Canterbury. An autopsy revealed that she had died from multiple stab wounds, according to the chief medical examiner.

An arrest warrant was issued for Phillip Nash on May 21 for theft by unauthorized taking after he allegedly stole his mother’s car and an employer’s truck. He was located in Emporia, Virginia on the same day and, after waiving extradition, arrived in New Hampshire Thursday night.

Nash is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder and two theft charges in Merrimack County Superior Court.

