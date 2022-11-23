LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating two deaths considered to be suspicious, according to the state’s Attorney General.

The office of Attorney General John Formella said officials were responding to the town of Lyndeborough, located north of Milford and Wilton.

In a press release, the AG’s office said members of its department had been dispatched to the area for the investigation, but did not release any further details, adding that updates would be provided.

