SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the untimely death of a woman in Salem, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Wednesday.

A call to police made by a pizza delivery driver Wednesday afternoon led to the discovery of a dead woman in her 80’s inside her home on Brookedale Road, MacDonald said.

Neighbors and friends say they hadn’t seen the woman, whose name has not been released, in more than a year and a half.

“My husband did go to the police at one point and said, ‘we’re really worried, they’re not answering the phone, can someone check on them,’” friend Pam Avallone said. “They answered the door and said everything was fine and that was all they could do.”

Authorities believe the woman had been dead for a while.

The woman allegedly lived in the home with her son, who friends say had health issues and at times had trouble walking.

“He was totally immobile,” Brianna Avallone said. “The only way that (first responders) could get him out of the house was by cutting the hole in the front of the house and carrying him out. He was in the chair that was in one of the dens in the house.”

An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.

