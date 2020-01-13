CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is warning the public about a circulating forged letter that appears to notify the recipient that a legal proceeding has been initiated against them.

The letter appears to be on Department of Justice letterhead with the forged signature of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

It requests a payment from the recipient as part of the false legal proceedings.

“The Office of the Attorney General would under no circumstances notify individuals by mail that they have been charged with a crime nor would this office issue a letter requesting payment in order to resolve criminal charges,” the AG’s office wrote in a press release.

An example of the forged letter can be seen here.

Anyone who receives communications that appears to come from the AG’s office can report or verify its authenticity by calling the Consumer Complaint Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.

