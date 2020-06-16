CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald is issuing a warning to residents after several recent reports of property rental scams through Craigslist.

The scam involves a person posing as a landlord asking those looking to rent a house or apartment on Craigslist to pay a reservation fee upfront through a bank transfer, Cash App, Pay Pal, or another electronic money transfer service, MacDonald announced.

The fake listings often contain significant details about the property, as well as photos and information that were copied from a legitimate posting by the owner of the property.

When the consumer asks to visit the home or apartment before making a payment, the person posing as a landlord creates an excuse as to why this is not possible, MacDonald said.

Victims of these scams are at high risk of losing their reservation fee.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, residents are advised to:

See the property in advance of sending any payments or take steps to confirm the identity of the person offering to rent. Landlords should be willing to show the property if the rental is legitimate.

If the rental property appears too good to be true for that price, it probably is.

Consumers should not transfer or wire money to people they do not know.

Never send a payment until the rental agreement is signed and there is confirmation that the rental is legitimate.

Ask to speak with the landlord over the phone. If the landlord is unwilling to speak over the phone, or cannot answer basic questions about the property, it is most likely a scam.

Anyone who has fallen for this scam is asked to report it to their local police department and the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office.

