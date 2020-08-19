CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald issued a warning to residents Wednesday after receiving several reports of internet pet sale scams.

Websites that appear legitimate are offering purebred puppies and kittens for sale at a low price and taking consumers’ money without giving them a pet, MacDonald explained.

The scammers allegedly claim that the animals need to be shipped and do not provide an option for in-person pickup.

Once the consumer sends money to purchase a pet, the scammer will demand additional payments for temperature-controlled crates on airlines, shipping insurance, and additional paperwork or shots, MacDonald added.

Scammers will typically insist that the consumer pay for the animals and the additional fees using a money transfer service, such as Zelle, or with gift cards.

MacDonald says victims of the scam are at high risk of losing their money because most of the scammers are located oversees.

To avoid falling victim to this scams, consumers are encouraged to avoid buying a pet online unless they are using an established rescue group, be suspicious of any long-distance breeder who will need to ship the animal, be cautious of buying a rare or expensive breed being sold at a discount price, never transfer or wire money to people you don’t know, and ask to speak to the seller over the phone.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam is asked to contact their local police department and the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office.

