DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman and her father-in-law found dead in a Dover, New Hampshire condo Monday died from manual strangulation, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced.

The bodies of 43-year-old Joanna Colella and 69-year-old Francis Colella were found at 18 Tideview Dr. during the early morning hours.

An autopsy conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval determined that the manner of death for Joanna and Francis Colella was homicide.

Jeramie Colella, 44, faces two counts of knowing second-degree murder for causing the death of his wife, Joanna, and father, Francis. He is currently being held without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Nadeau at 603-742-4646 or m.nadeau@dover.nh.gov.

