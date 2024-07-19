NEWINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire Air National Guard commander was laid to rest Friday after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Brig. Gen. John Pogorek, 57, died on July 8 after a car hit him while he was stopped on the side of a road in Rochester, New Hampshire. Rochester police said Pogorek was resecuring a load on a trailer attached to his truck when he was hit.

Pogorek was pronounced dead at the scene. Rather than stop, police said, the car that hit him left the area.

Rochester police said investigators tracked down the car that hit Pogorek and found it was driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man. Police did not immediately say whether the man was facing any charges.

Pogorek spent 31 years serving first for the US Air Force and later for the New Hampshire Air National Guard. A 1989 graduate of the US Air Force Academy, he climbed through military ranks over the course of his career, ascending to the role of Air National Guard commander in 2022.

Pogorek amassed more than 6,675 flying hours and oversaw more than 1,300 officers, airmen and civilians at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington at the time of his death.

Pogorek’s death sparked an immediate outpouring of tributes from all corners of New Hampshire and beyond.

In an obituary published earlier this week, Pogorek was remembered as a man who “had a passion for life, relationships, family, farming, and flying.”

“He was funny, kind, generous, and humble,” Pokorek’s obituary said. “He was resilient when faced with adversity and an expert problem solver. He never stopped learning and never stopped inspiring those around him to find their own passions.”

“John was our rock,” Pogorek’s loved ones said. “He will be missed beyond words.”

Pogorek’s funeral service took place late Friday morning in a hangar at Pease Air National Guard Base.

A private burial followed at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.

