NH allows 100 percent capacity for indoor dining in restaurants

New Hampshire officials are allowing restaurants to serve at 100 percent capacity after limiting service due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday.

Tables will still be required to be six feet apart, but restaurants can hold 100 percent capacity across the state, Sununu said.

The order goes into effect immediately.

Effective immediately, restaurants can go to 100% capacity for indoor dining in all 10 counties in NH. Tables will still be required to be six feet apart, and all other public health guidelines remain in effect. pic.twitter.com/vLrn9aFYHZ — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) August 21, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)