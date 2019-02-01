LANGDON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police have accused a woman who runs an animal rescue farm of neglecting the care of 26 horses that were seized by the state.

Sixty-three-year-old Olexandra Beck, of Langdon, New Hampshire, was arrested Thursday on four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on March 11. A message was left with her seeking comment.

Her farm was investigated in November following complaints made about the horses’ condition. The Department of Agriculture and the state Veterinarian’s Office were involved in the investigation. Nine horses were seized then; Beck had said they were debilitated when they were brought to her.

Investigators and police returned to the farm on Jan. 25 with a search warrant, and determined the remaining 17 horses were receiving inadequate care.

