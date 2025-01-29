The Florida Everglades have made their way to New Hampshire, as Living Shores Aquarium debuted its largest, new exhibit.

The exhibit features three alligators, along with other species native to the Everglades.

“Here at Living Shores, we are trying to definitely educate the public,” said director of Living Shores Aquarium Sarah Fabbricotti. “This species is a really unique species. They were on the brink of extinction. They demonstrate pretty well that when you make conservation efforts, good things can come of that.”

The three alligators were rescued by a zoo in Minnesota.

