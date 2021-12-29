CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire attorney who has unsuccessfully fought mask mandates in multiple school districts has temporarily lost his law license.

The state Supreme Court temporarily suspended Robert Fojo’s license to practice law in the state on Dec. 21 over allegations that he mishandled nearly $100,000 in client funds, New Hampshire Public Radio reports. The allegations are unrelated to the lawsuits he’s filed related to mask mandates in schools, remote schooling, and the governor’s emergency orders during the pandemic.

Fojo did not immediately respond to a phone message Wednesday. In court documents, he admits to what his attorney called bookkeeping errors. He is challenging his suspension and will appear before a judge next week.

Fojo has yet to win any of the cases related to masks, many of which argue that masks violate a state law prohibiting physical restraint that obstructs a child’s breathing. A judge who dismissed one of his suits called his argument a “twisted and tortured” reading of state law.

