PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A cold case homicide from Portsmouth, New Hampshire dating back to 1981 has been solved, state and local officials announced on Thursday.

No arrest will be made, though, and there will be no prosecution since the man identified as the perpetrator died nearly 20 years ago, officials said.

In a joint statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said Laura Kempton, 23, had been last seen early on the morning of Sept. 28, 1981 going into her apartment after a night spent socializing with a friend.

Authorities said a police officer found Kempton hours later while attempting to serve a court summons. A subsequent autopsy, officials said, found Kempton died on the morning of Sept. 28 due to “massive trauma on the left side of her head.”

Officials this week said investigators “pursued hundreds of leads and potential suspects” over the years after Kempton’s death.

Previously unable to identify a perpetrator, officials said genetic analysis in 2022 and 2023 finally helped them identify Ronney James Lee.

The New Hampshire Attorney General, in a report, said Ronney James Lee had a “significant history” with the Portsmouth Police Department between 1982and 1983.

Lee, who was 21-years-old at the time of Kempton’s death, died of acute cocaine intoxication in 2005, according to the AG and the Portsmouth police chief.

“Based upon all of the evidence gathered during the investigation into the September 28, 1981 homicide of Laura Kempton in Portsmouth, the Attorney General has concluded that if Mr. Lee were still alive, the Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit and the Portsmouth Police Department would seek alternative charges of first degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Laura Kempton before, after, or while engaged in the commission of, or while attempting to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault; and alternatively, for purposely causing Ms. Kempton’s death by striking her with a blunt object,” officials said.

Formella thanked investigators in comments on Wednesday and said he hopes this announcement “will be the long-awaited first step in providing what closure the criminal justice system can provide for Laura Kempton’s family and community.”

