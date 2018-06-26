NH authorities ask for information about Exeter murder suspect

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities in New Hampshire are asking the public for help tracking the movements of man accused of killing a woman earlier this month in an Exeter mobile home.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher Wagner, and Exeter Police Chief William Shupe are asking residents with information about the whereabouts of 31-year-old Derek William Webber between June 16 and June 23.

Webber was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Carol Felides, 65, and the fire at her trailer at 66 Hayes Park.

Anyone with information that would help investigators is asked to call the State Police Major Crime Unit at 1-800-852-3411.

