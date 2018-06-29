NH authorities identify officers involved in Nashua shooting

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the three officers involving a shooting in Nashua Tuesday that left a 29-year-old man hospitalized.

The Nashua police officer who shot Justin Contreras was James Ciulla, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner announced Friday. The other two officers present during the shooting were Kyle Crosson and Guido Marchionda.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

