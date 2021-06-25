CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The six officers who fired their weapons during the fatal shooting of a man following a 10-hour standoff this month have been identified, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Friday.

Local police and a regional SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance call June 14 in which Anthony Hannon, 52, of Pittsfield, was armed and refused to leave. The standoff ended when gunfire was exchanged between SWAT team members and Hannon, resulting in his death.

No one else was hurt. The officers did not have body or cruiser cameras, the attorney general’s office said.

Officers who fired their weapons were officer Jesse Colby of the Henniker Police Department, Sgt. Joseph DiGeorge of the Pittsfield Police Department and officers Matthew Doyon, Almadin Dzelic, Nicholas McNutt and Sgt Craig Levesque of the Concord Police Department, officials said.

Collectively, the officers have 80 years of law enforcement experience. The attorney general’s office did not indicate whether any of the officers had used deadly force in the past.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Hannon, a handyman who enjoyed putting on Fourth of July fireworks displays in Pittsfield, had three children.

The oldest, Anthony Robert Hannon, 32, recently returned to the area from North Carolina to reconnect with his family. He said his father was enjoying bonding with his 2-year-old grandson.

