HINSDALE, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating a shooting incident that left a man and his 12-year-old son dead Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene at a private Hinsdale home on Plain Road shortly before 1 p.m., according to a joint release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Hinsdale Police Chief Charles D. Rataj.

The incident left 47-year-old David Lent and his son Tyler Gilbert dead.

Investigators say all those involved have been identified and there is no danger to the public at this time.

No further information has been released.

