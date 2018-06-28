NH authorities nab suspected crystal meth dealer

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of selling crystal meth is expected to face a judge Friday.

Thomas McEneany, 31, of Pembroke, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court on three counts of selling methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine as the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and Pembroke police, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced.

At the time of his arrest, authorities say McEneany was in possession of approximately 4.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of pharmaceutical pills, and a loaded handgun.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered another six grams of methamphetamine, MacDonald said.

McEneany is currently being held on cash bail.

