NH authorities searching for convict who removed GPS monitor, fled home confinement

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a convict who removed his GPS monitor and escaped home confinement Thursday morning, officials said.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says it received notification around 9:10 a.m. that Brian Bateman had removed his ankle monitor. His last known whereabouts were said to be in Epping.

Bateman is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 275 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

In February 2015, Bateman was jailed after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He was just recently moved to home confinement. He would have been eligible for parole in March 2019 with a maximum release date of March 2029.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the New Hampshire State Prison at 603-271-1801.

An investigation is ongoing.

