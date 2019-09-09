NH authorities searching for man who escaped transitional housing unit

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a man who escaped a minimum-security transitional housing unit in Manchester on Sunday night, officials said.

Theodore Brown, 32, failed to return to the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit at an agreed-upon time and was placed on “escape” status around 8 p.m., according to the state’s Department of Corrections.

Brown is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, about 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says “Aaliyah” and another on his upper left arm that says “MOB.”

Brown is serving a sentence for assault. His minimum parole date was Dec. 22, 2019.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call the New Hampshire Department of Corrections Investigations Bureau at 603-271-1860.

Escaping from a transitional housing unit is punishable by up to 7 years in prison.

