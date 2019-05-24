NH authorities searching for man who escaped transitional housing unit in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a man who escaped from a transitional housing unit Friday night in Manchester.

Dushon Waden, 40, failed to return to the transitional housing unit after work and was last seen on Pettengill Road in Londonderry, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Waden is described as a black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 226 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced to prison for felony drug charges and was eligible for parole in October 2019.

Anyone with information on Waden’s whereabouts should call police at 603-271-1860.

