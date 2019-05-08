NH authorities searching for man who escaped transitional housing unit

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a man who escaped a minimum-security transitional housing unit in Concord on Tuesday night, officials said.

Scott Gagne, 29, failed to return to the New Hampshire State Prison’s North End Transitional Housing Unit at an agreed upon time and was placed on “escape” status around 9:10 p.m., according to the state’s Department of Corrections.

Gagne is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He had been serving time for felony willful concealment and felony possession of a controlled drug.

Anyone with information on Gagne’s whereabouts is urged to call the New Hampshire Department of Corrections Investigations Bureau at 603-271-1860.

Escaping from a transitional housing unit is punishable by up to 7 years in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)