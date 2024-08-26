ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire’s attorney general is asking for assistance in solving a cold case.

Michael Mowry III, 19, was killed on Labor Day weekend in 2020.

Investigators recently publicly confirmed Mowry was shot to death inside his bedroom during a home invasion in Rochester. The attorney general’s office said they believe the robbery was carried out by “four male adult suspects wearing masks”.

Authorities believe that the men responsible have ties to Haverhill, Mass. and the greater Merrimack Valley area.

Tips can be reported anonymously by calling the Rochester CrimeLine at 603-335-6500 or by texting tips to CRIMES (274637) with TEXT4CASH in the body of the text. Up to $1,000 is awarded for tips that lead to an arrest.

