NH auto shop owner accused of illegally issuing inspection stickers

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire auto shop owner is facing criminal charges after police say he told his employees to complete State of New Hampshire Safety Inspections despite not being certified to do so.

Joseph Durling, 47, of Auburn, New Hampshire, the owner of Joe and Kim Auto in Derry, was arrested Monday on a charge of unsworn falsification computer-related offenses, according to state police.

Investigators allege that a number of inspections were completed by unauthorized personnel while Durling wasn’t present at the garage. Durling allegedly gave them his username and password to access the New Hampshire On Board Diagnostics and Safety Testing (NHOST)

He was released on public recognizance and is due in 10th Circuit – District Division – Derry court on July 26.

