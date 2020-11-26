NH bar given coronavirus fine for having guitarists too close together

LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is fining two businesses for violating coronavirus restrictions, officials said.

The White Mountain Tavern in Lincoln is being fined $1,000 for allegedly hosting a musical performance last weekend where two guitarists performed too close together and customers sat shoulder to shoulder at the bar. The owner plans to appeal the fine.

And The Loudon Village Country Store is being fined $2,000 because the owner allegedly refused to require masks inside the store. Local officials warned the owner more than 10 times, the AG’s office said.

