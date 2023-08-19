New Hampshire-based nonprofit Common Man For Ukraine is sending volunteers on a more than two-week mission to support children impacted by the war.

One of those volunteers and Common Man for Ukraine co-founder Susan Mathison spoke with 7NEWS as she set off for Poland to take part in the Children of Ukraine Health Retreat. Thirty kids will get physical and mental healthcare far away from the war zone.

“When we first see these kids they’re horrifically traumatized their faces are just stone and they’re afraid of everything. They’ve been taught that Russians can kidnap them, so to leave their communities and get on a bus with strangers is a big challenge,” Mathison said.

Anyone interested in supporting the organization can visit this website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)