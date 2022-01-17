HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Yards and vehicles in a popular New Hampshire beach town were left submerged in oceanwater when high tide peaked as winds battered the coast on Monday morning.

The winter storm caused significant flooding in the area of Hampton Beach State Park after high tide hit around 11 a.m.

Video from SKY7HD showed water spilling over the beach, leaving several roads in the area impassable.

“It was wicked, it was kind of scary,” said Christine Freeman, whose car was left caked in sand. “You know, these are old houses.”

Many residents could be seen clearing sand off their cars with snow brushes after high tide subsided.

Cathy Mittelsteadt says she went outside to find her Audi convertible flooded and on fire.

“The water came in so fast and so high. The highest that it’s ever been since I’ve been here,” Mittelsteadt explained.

Boston and communities on the North Shore of Massachusetts also experienced flooding.

