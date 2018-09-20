NH bicyclist arrested on drug charges after confrontation with officer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday morning after he was stopped by a police officer as he was riding a bicycle down a sidewalk in Manchester, officials said.

An officer on a patrol in the area of Lake Avenue and Union Street around 8:50 a.m. stopped to talk with the bicyclist, who was later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Greenwood, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Greenwood allegedly gave the officer a false name, consented to a search and was found in possession of a needle, seven prescription pills, and Narcan, officials said.

Greenwood, who is currently on probation, was placed on a 72-hour hold and charged with possession of prescription drug.

He is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Manchester’s 9th Circuit Court.

