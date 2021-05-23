NH boy gets ride-a-long with firefighters for winning reading contest

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A lot of reading led to a special ride for a boy in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Six-year-old Rian won a reading contest organized by the Nashua Public Library during the pandemic, and got a ride-along with firefighters on one of their trucks.

“This program is just a great demonstration about how Nashua Community Partners came together to support the community in a time when we were all facing challenges and struggles,” said Jenn Hosking, assistant director at the library.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)