NH boy gets special ride to Children’s Hospital from Boston firefighters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters made an early morning call Monday, and it was a call they were happy to respond to.

“Around 6 a.m., 6:30 this morning, he was outside in front. He was excited to see us, (and) we were excited to see him,” said Boston firefighter Jamie Arroyo.

Ten-year-old Levi came down from New Hampshire with his family to undergo cardiac surgery at Children’s Hospital.

He’s a huge fan of firefighters and fire engines, so Boston Fire arranged to give him a special ride over to his pre-operation appointment.

“We went lights and sirens. He was getting a pretty big kick out of hitting the siren and going through the traffic and stuff like that,” said Boston firefighter Phil Holda.

Boston was the final stop. Multiple towns in New Hampshire helped out too, escorting Levi from his home in Claremont into Massachusetts.

“Just had an opportunity to be part of that last leg for him to the hospital, so we were honored to be able to have that opportunity,” Holda said.

The firefighters were scheduled to being their 24-hour shift at 8 a.m., but they came in two hours early to put a smile on Levi’s face on a difficult day.

“It’s like one of my favorite things when the kids come out to the firehouse. They’re kind of in awe. They want to see the stool and jump in the seats and stuff like that. I mean, that’s my favorite thing,” said Boston firefighter Keith Pulley.

Levi also stopped by Boston City Hall to Meet Mayor Marty Walsh, who earlier today tweeted out his thanks for the firefighters for their hospitality.

As for the firefighters of E-3 in the South End, they expect to hear back from Levi when his medical procedure is over.

“Come back and visit once he’s all out of the hospital and ready to go. He’s an honorary member of Engine Three,” Holda said.

Levi is also a huge New England Patriots fan, so Walsh called up Robert Kraft and Julian Edelman on FaceTime so Levi could say hello.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)