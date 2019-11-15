NH boy healing from loss of mother with help from Celtics players

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy left reeling by the tragic loss of his mother is getting some healing help from some of his favorite Celtics players.

Carson Lane is a loving, sweet boy who lost his mother Courtney to her battle with cystic fibrosis just one week ago.

“This is a terrible time for our family. It’s a huge loss of this beautiful girl who leaves behind her son,” Carson’s great aunt Lisa Lane McCarty said.

Courtney was just 25-years-old and had been battling the chronic disease for her entire life.

Carson stayed by her side through it all.

“It is still pretty raw for all of us and her wish was that Carson felt loved and supported,” McCarty said.

Despite all the sadness and heartache, Courtney’s wish for her son is coming true thanks in large part to his favorite sports team — the Boston Celtics.

Rookie Carson Edwards sent his namesake a box of surprise gear.

I’m so sorry for your loss and condolences to your family. Let my man Carson know I have some stuff on the way to him right now!! God Bless! https://t.co/BJjRWDIWE9 — Carsen Edwards (@Cboogie_3) November 15, 2019

Point Guard Marcus Smart sent the boy love via Twitter. Smart recently lost his own mother.

Carson Thomas Lane- I lost my mom recently to. But it’s people like ur great grandpa who will get u thru the tough times as you grow up. Much love young stud!

Twitter- u know what to do. Send mail that uplifts & showers this kid w love. I’ll do my thing 2. https://t.co/JXZUmU3VeK — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) November 14, 2019

Even former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas sent Carson a signed jersey.

“I mean, I am devastated,” McCarty said. “Courtney was everything to me. But, it really does give you some comfort which I never would have imagined.”

Carson is sharing in the comfort, not just because of the gifts but, because of the now-viral call on social media to mail him cards and letters of encouragement.

In addition to all of the gifts Carson has received from the Celtics, the family says hundreds of cards have been pouring in from all over the country.

Anyone interested in sending a card can do so with this address:

Carson Lane

12 McGillen Drive

Leominster, MA

Those looking to support the Lane family financially may donate to their GoFundMe.

