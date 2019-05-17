NH caferteria worker fired for giving student free lunch offered old position

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester-based dining vendor has agreed to invite a cafeteria worker to return to her previous position after she was fired for giving a student food when he didn’t have enough money to pay for it.

Just one day after the incident, Bonnie Kimball said Cafe Services handed her a termination letter, which reads: A district manager was on site and witnessed a student coming through the line with multiple food items that you did not charge him for. This is in strict violation of our cash handling procedures.”

Kimball will be invited to return and receive back pay for the time she was without her job.

In a statement released by the Mascoma Valley Regional School District, Superintendent Amanda Isabelle said, that they do not refuse to provide food to a hungry child who cannot afford to pay.

“The district’s policy regarding free lunches is that students will always be provided with meals, milk, fruits and vegetables,” Isabelle said. “There are, however, items such as ice cream bars, sports drinks and chips that are not provided for free. Those packaged items have a high unit cost to the district and are not viewed as essential nutrition”

Kimball told 7News she is unsure if she will accept the offer.

Isabelle said the district will work with Cafe Services to review food services policies to ensure that they meet best practices and that there are no conflicts between district and vendors.

“I believe we have all learned something through this process,” she said.

The district’s contract with the vendor is now under review.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)