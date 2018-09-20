NH car theft suspect flees dumpster, arrested after foot chase

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was found inside a dumpster in Merrimack Wednesday morning is facing criminal charges after police say he led officers on a brief foot chase into the woods and resisted arrest.

Officers responding to a report of a man in a dumpster outside King Kone on Daniel Webster Highway about 10:30 a.m. found Leonardo Phillips, 23, of Manchester, who allegedly leapt from the receptacle and fled into the woods, according to Merrimack police.

After a brief chase and struggle, Phillips was placed under arrest.

When an investigation determined he was wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Merrimack last week, Phillips was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and two counts of resisting arrest.

Philips was ordered held without bail pending his arraignment Wednesday in Hillsborough County South Superior Court.

