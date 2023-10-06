LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of carrying out an armed carjacking spree in New Hampshire will face a judge Friday following his dramatic arrest in Dracut, while his suspected accomplice awaits possible charges at the hospital, state police say.

Nathan Saben, 35, who was nabbed Thursday after a wild police chase from Lawrence to Dracut, will be arraigned on criminal charges in Lowell District Court. Meanwhile, Jessica Tirone, 40, a woman believed to be his girlfriend, remains hospitalized at Lowell General-Saints campus and prosecutors are still determining whether she’ll be arraigned in court or at the hospital, a state police spokesman said Friday morning.

Saben and Tirone were arrested after being found driving a black, 2012 Subaru Outback that Saben allegedly carjacked in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Cellphone video showed what appeared to be Saben attempting to steal another vehicle after the Subaru went off of Route 110 in Dracut. The video showed the individual approach a sedan stuck in traffic before police officers tackled the suspect.

The arrest capped off a week of police searching for Saben and Tirone, who allegedly committed a string of violent crimes that began last Friday.

Officials previously said Saben ran from police during a drug bust in Seabrook, New Hampshire, on Sept. 29, nearly running over an officer in the process.

On Tuesday, he was seen by police in Haverhill, where police chased Saben until he hit the state line.

That same in night In Salem, New Hampshire, authorities said the suspect tried to carjack two people unsuccessfully before he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took off in her car.

Police in Alton, New Hampshire, later confirmed they found the stolen car from Salem in their town on Wednesday.

In addition to identifying Tirone as an accomplice, authorities also said Saben went on to carjack the driver of a Subaru near Old Wolfeboro and Bay Hill roads in Alton, pointing a rifle at the man and forcing his way into the man’s car.

Police said the man was hit by the door of the car as the suspect took off and later hospitalized.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

