MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Barriers block the street and sidewalk in front of a 95-foot tall church tower at risk of collapse in Manchester, New Hampshire.

City officials say the Diocese reached out to them earlier this month to say the tower at the St. Anthony of Padua Church looked unstable — Those concerns turned out to be justified.

“The church is closed for all use and it has been fenced off. In addition, a portion of the street has also been closed off to protect the public. This office will facilitate a demolition permit when a contractor is hired in order to eliminate this unsafe condition,” City Plans Examiner Karl Franck wrote in a statement.

Records show the tower was built in 1954 and doesn’t have steel supports.

City officials say the weather has also taken a toll on the bricks over the years.

The church will stay closed until a crew can be hired to fix it.

“Thank you for your understanding while we navigate this situation together as a parish family,” church leaders wrote in a letter to the congregation.

The pastor of the church said he is working hard to make sure the church can reopen soon.

