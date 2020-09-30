NH city announces door-to-door trick-or-treating will be held on Halloween

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire’s largest city announced Wednesday that trick-or-treating will be held on Halloween, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating will take place in Manchester from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, police said.
Residents who chose to participate in the in-person festivities are being urged to take an array of precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Manchester police shared the following tips for staying safe on Halloween:
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when trick-or-treating or when handing out treats
- Avoid confined spaces and large gatherings or parties
- Find ways to trick-or-treat while staying at least 6 feet away from others, including when handing out and accepting treats
- Clean hands frequently
- Stay home if you are not feeling well, or if you have been in close contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or who has symptoms of COVID-19.
Police reminded the public that those who are at greatest risk of severe illness are encouraged to avoid high-risk activities.
Recommendations on trick-or-treating could change depending on virus rates come late October.
