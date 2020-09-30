NH city announces door-to-door trick-or-treating will be held on Halloween

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire’s largest city announced Wednesday that trick-or-treating will be held on Halloween, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating will take place in Manchester from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

Residents who chose to participate in the in-person festivities are being urged to take an array of precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Manchester police shared the following tips for staying safe on Halloween:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when trick-or-treating or when handing out treats

Avoid confined spaces and large gatherings or parties

Find ways to trick-or-treat while staying at least 6 feet away from others, including when handing out and accepting treats

Clean hands frequently

Stay home if you are not feeling well, or if you have been in close contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or who has symptoms of COVID-19.

Police reminded the public that those who are at greatest risk of severe illness are encouraged to avoid high-risk activities.

Recommendations on trick-or-treating could change depending on virus rates come late October.

